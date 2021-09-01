 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Peninsula Vet Center

Address

345 Middlefield Road
Building 1
Menlo Park, CA 94025

Phone

vet center front entrance bldg 1

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Peninsula Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Peninsula Vet Center - U.S. Army Camp Parks Training facility

Located at

ACS Building 312
Bldg. 312 on 9th Street
Dublin, CA 94568

Phone

Camp Parks Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.