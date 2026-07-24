VA pension benefits
VA pension benefits are available to some wartime Veterans and their survivors—find out if you’re eligible to apply.
Get VA pension benefits
Check if you qualify for VA pension benefits as a Veteran.
Find out how to prepare and apply for a VA Veterans Pension.
Complete your application now.
If you need help with daily activities or you’re housebound, find out how to apply for extra VA pension benefits.
Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply for VA pension benefits as a surviving spouse or child of a deceased Veteran with wartime service.
Manage your pension benefits
More information and resources
Review VA pension rates for Veterans, including Aid and Attendance and Housebound rates.
Review protected pension rates for section 306 and old law VA disability and death pension benefits.
Find out how to schedule your VA claim exam and what to expect during and after the appointment.
Work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to apply for pension benefits, file a claim, or request a decision review.
Find out why you might need a fiduciary and how we choose who that person or organization will be.