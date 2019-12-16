VA pension benefits
VA pension benefits are available to some wartime Veterans and their survivors — see if you're eligible to apply.
On this page
Get VA pension benefits
Eligibility for Veterans Pension
See if you qualify for VA pension benefits as a Veteran.
How to apply for a VA pension as a Veteran
Find out how to prepare and apply for a VA Veterans Pension.
Apply for a Veterans Pension online (VA Form 21P-527EZ)
Complete your application online now.
Aid and Attendance benefits and Housebound allowance
If you need help with daily activities or you're housebound, find out how to apply for extra VA pension benefits.
VA Survivors Pension
Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply for VA pension benefits as a surviving spouse or child of a deceased Veteran with wartime service.
Manage your pension benefits
Check your VA claim or appeal status
Check the status of an open claim for VA disability compensation or pension benefits. If you're a surviving spouse or parent, you can view your Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) claim status.
View your VA payment history
Check the status of your VA disability, pension, and education payments. You can also see certain survivor benefits.
Change your address on file with VA
Find out how to change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.
Change your VA direct deposit information
Learn how to change your VA pension benefits direct deposit information online.
More information and resources
VA pension rates for Veterans
View VA pension rates for Veterans, including Aid and Attendance and Housebound rates.
Rates for VA Survivors Pension benefits
View pension rates for surviving spouses and children.
Protected pension rates
View protected pension rates for section 306 and old law VA disability and death pension benefits.
VA claim exam (C&P exam)
Find out how to schedule your VA claim exam and what to expect during and after the appointment.
Find your VA pension management center
Find your regional pension management center to mail or fax your VA pension application.