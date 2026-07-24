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VA pension benefits

VA pension benefits are available to some wartime Veterans and their survivors—find out if you’re eligible to apply.

Get VA pension benefits

  • Check if you qualify for VA pension benefits as a Veteran.

  • Find out how to prepare and apply for a VA Veterans Pension.

  • Complete your application now.

  • If you need help with daily activities or you’re housebound, find out how to apply for extra VA pension benefits.

  • Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply for VA pension benefits as a surviving spouse or child of a deceased Veteran with wartime service.

Manage your pension benefits

More information and resources

  • Review VA pension rates for Veterans, including Aid and Attendance and Housebound rates.

  • Review protected pension rates for section 306 and old law VA disability and death pension benefits.

  • Find out how to schedule your VA claim exam and what to expect during and after the appointment.

  • Work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to apply for pension benefits, file a claim, or request a decision review.

  • Find out why you might need a fiduciary and how we choose who that person or organization will be.

Other VA benefits and services

  • Find out how to apply for and manage your VA health care benefits.

  • Learn how to apply for a housing grant as a Veteran or service member with a service-connected disability.

  • Find out if you qualify for help exploring employment options, any training you may need, and other VR&E services.

  • Explore your life insurance options and find out how to apply as a service member, Veteran, or family member.

  • The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has helpful advice on how Veterans and their families can spot and avoid fraud and scams.

  • If you’ve been the victim of fraud, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

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