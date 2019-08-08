VA Aid and Attendance benefits and Housebound allowance

VA Aid and Attendance eligibility

If you get a VA pension and you meet at least one of the requirements listed below, you may be eligible for this benefit.

At least one of these must be true:

You need another person to help you perform daily activities, like bathing, feeding, and dressing, or

You have to stay in bed—or spend a large portion of the day in bed—because of illness, or

You are a patient in a nursing home due to the loss of mental or physical abilities related to a disability, or

Your eyesight is limited (even with glasses or contact lenses you have only 5/200 or less in both eyes; or concentric contraction of the visual field to 5 degrees or less)

Housebound benefits eligibility

If you get a VA pension and you spend most of your time in your home because of a permanent disability (a disability that doesn’t go away), you may be eligible for this benefit.

Note: You can’t get Aid and Attendance benefits and Housebound benefits at the same time.