Fully developed claim for a VA pension

If you’re claiming non-service-connected pension benefits

The evidence must show that you meet all of these requirements.

This must be true:

Your net worth and income are within certain limits.

And at least 1 of these must be true about your service:

You served on active duty for any length of time during a period of war and were discharged due to a service-connected disability, or

You started on active duty before September 8, 1980, and you served at least 90 days (either all at one time or combined over time) on active duty with at least 1 day being during wartime, or

You started on active duty after September 7, 1980, and you served at least 2 years or the full period for which you were called or ordered to active duty, with at least 1 day being during wartime. Some exceptions may apply to this longer minimum service requirement.

And at least 1 of these must also be true about your current situation:

You’re at least 65 years old, or

You’re a patient in a nursing home for long-term care, or

You receive Social Security disability benefits, or

You’re unemployable because of a disability that doesn’t go away, or

You have a disability that doesn’t go away and that makes it impossible for you to work, or

You have a disease or disorder that we determine causes permanent and total disability

If you’re claiming non-service-connected pension benefits with Aid and Attendance or Housebound benefits

The evidence must show that you meet at least 1 of these requirements.

At least 1 of these must be true:

You have corrected vision of 5/200 or less in both eyes, or

You have contraction of the concentric visual field to 5 degrees or less, or

You’re a patient in a nursing home due to the loss of mental or physical abilities, or

You need another person to help you with daily activities like bathing, eating, dressing, adjusting prosthetic devices, or protecting you from the hazards of your environment, or

You’re bedridden and have to spend most of the day in bed because of your disability

If you’re claiming increased disability pension benefits based on being housebound

The evidence must show that you meet at least 1 of these requirements.

At least 1 of these must be true:

You have a single permanent disability that’s 100% disabling, and you’re confined to your home, or

You have a disability (rated 60% or higher) in addition to the disability that qualifies you for a pension

If you’re claiming benefits for a disabled child

The evidence must show that the child, before turning 18 years old, became unable to support themselves due to a mental or physical disability.