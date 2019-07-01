Fully developed claim for a VA pension
The Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program is the fastest way to get your VA pension claim processed, and there’s no risk to your taking part in it. Just send in all your evidence, or supporting documents, when you file your claim. Participation in the FDC program is optional and won’t affect your benefits.
If you file a claim in the FDC program and we decide that additional documents exist that we need to decide your claim, we’ll remove your claim from the FDC program and process it as a standard claim.
Learn more about the FDC program
FDC program
When turning in your claim under the FDC program, please send us all the supporting documents you have and provide information about supporting documents that you don’t have.
- Fill out an Application for Pension.
Application for Pension (VA Form 21P-527EZ)
- When you file your claim, turn in:
- All necessary income and net-worth information, and
- All private medical records you have that are related to your claim, and
- Information about any health records that are available at a federal facility, like a VA medical center or clinic
- Go to any VA medical appointments required to decide your claim.
Standard claim process
With a standard claim, you’ll give us permission to gather evidence or records for you. You’ll need to give us enough information about the evidence so we can request it from the right person or agency.
If a person or agency refuses to turn over the evidence, asks for money for the evidence, or can’t get the evidence, we’ll ask you to try to get the evidence or records. It’s your responsibility to make sure we receive all requested records that aren’t at a federal agency or office.
- Fill out an Application for Pension.
If you’re claiming non-service-connected pension benefits
The evidence must show that you meet the requirements listed below.
This must be true:
Your net worth and income are within certain limits.
And at least one of these must be true about your service. You:
- Served on active duty for any length of time during a period of war and were discharged due to a service-connected disability, or
- Started on active duty before September 8, 1980, and you served at least 90 days (either all at one time or combined over time) on active duty with at least 1 day being during wartime, or
- Started on active duty after September 7, 1980, and you served at least 2 years or the full period for which you were called or ordered to active duty, with at least 1 day being during wartime. Some exceptions may apply to this longer minimum service requirement.
And at least one of these must also be true about your current situation. You:
- Are at least 65 years old, or
- Are a patient in a nursing home for long-term care, or
- Receive Social Security disability benefits, or
- Are unemployable because of a disability that doesn’t go away, or
- Have a disability that doesn’t go away and that makes it impossible for you to work, or
- Have a disease or disorder that we determine causes permanent and total disability
If you’re claiming non-service-connected pension benefits with Aid and Attendance or Housebound benefits
The evidence must show that you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.
At least one of these must be true. You:
- Have corrected vision of 5/200 or less in both eyes, or
- Have contraction of the concentric visual field to 5 degrees or less, or
- Are a patient in a nursing home due to the loss of mental or physical abilities, or
- Need another person to help you with daily activities like bathing, eating, dressing, adjusting prosthetic devices, or protecting you from the hazards of your environment, or
- Are bedridden and have to spend most of the day in bed because of your disability
If you’re claiming increased disability pension benefits based on being housebound
The evidence must show that you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.
At least one of these must be true. You have a:
- Single permanent disability that’s 100% disabling, and you’re confined to your home, or
- Disability (rated 60% or higher) in addition to the disability that qualifies you for a pension
If you’re claiming benefits for a disabled child
The evidence must show that the child, before turning 18 years old, became unable to support themselves due to a mental or physical disability.
FDC program
Under the FDC program, we’ll handle the evidence-gathering steps listed below.
We’ll:
- Request relevant records that you identify and authorize us to get from a federal facility, like a VA medical center
- Schedule a health exam or get a medical opinion for you, if we decide we need it for your claim
Standard claim process
With the standard claim process, we’ll handle the evidence-gathering steps listed below.
We’ll:
- Request relevant records that you identify and authorize us to get from a federal facility, like a VA medical center
- Schedule a health exam or get a medical opinion for you, if we decide we need it for your claim
- Make every reasonable effort to request relevant records that you authorize us to get that aren’t at a federal facility. These may include records from state or local governments, documents from a private doctor, hospital records, or records from current or former employers.
FDC program
You’ll need to turn in the information and evidence at the same time as you file your claim.
Note: If you turn in additional information or evidence after you send in your fully developed claim, we’ll remove your claim from the FDC program and process it as a standard claim. If we decide your claim before 1 year from the date we receive the claim, you’ll have the rest of that 1-year period to turn in additional information or evidence to support your claim.
Standard claim process
You’ll need to turn in the information and evidence as soon as you can.
Note: You have up to 1 year from the date we receive your claim to turn in any information and evidence. If we decide your claim before 1 year from the date we receive the claim, you’ll have the rest of the 1-year period to turn in additional information or evidence to support your claim.
Fill out an Application for Pension (VA Form 21P-527EZ)
When you file your claim, you’ll be able to upload all supporting documents and evidence, like your income information and any medical records related to your claim.
Special situations
If any of the below situations apply to you, you’ll need to turn in the additional forms at the same time as you file your pension claim. If you’re:
- Claiming non-service-connected pension with Housebound or Aid and Attendance benefits, you and your doctor will need to fill out a form called an Examination for Housebound Status or Permanent Need for Regular Aid and Attendance (VA Form 21-2680).
Download VA Form 21-2680
Note: If you’re in a care facility, please also fill out a Request for Nursing Home Information in Connection with Claim for Aid and Attendance (VA Form 21-0779).
Download VA Form 21-0779
- Claiming a child in school between the ages of 18 and 23, fill out a Request for Approval of School Attendance (VA Form 21-674).
Download VA Form 21-674
- Claiming benefits for a seriously disabled child, turn in all private medical records for the child’s disabilities.