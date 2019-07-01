Fully developed claim for a VA pension

If you’re claiming non-service-connected pension benefits

The evidence must show that you meet the requirements listed below.

This must be true:

Your net worth and income are within certain limits.

And at least one of these must be true about your service. You:

Served on active duty for any length of time during a period of war and were discharged due to a service-connected disability, or

Started on active duty before September 8, 1980, and you served at least 90 days (either all at one time or combined over time) on active duty with at least 1 day being during wartime, or

Started on active duty after September 7, 1980, and you served at least 2 years or the full period for which you were called or ordered to active duty, with at least 1 day being during wartime. Some exceptions may apply to this longer minimum service requirement.

And at least one of these must also be true about your current situation. You:

Are at least 65 years old, or

Are a patient in a nursing home for long-term care, or

Receive Social Security disability benefits, or

Are unemployable because of a disability that doesn’t go away, or

Have a disability that doesn’t go away and that makes it impossible for you to work, or

Have a disease or disorder that we determine causes permanent and total disability

If you’re claiming non-service-connected pension benefits with Aid and Attendance or Housebound benefits

The evidence must show that you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.

At least one of these must be true. You:

Have corrected vision of 5/200 or less in both eyes, or

Have contraction of the concentric visual field to 5 degrees or less, or

Are a patient in a nursing home due to the loss of mental or physical abilities, or

Need another person to help you with daily activities like bathing, eating, dressing, adjusting prosthetic devices, or protecting you from the hazards of your environment, or

Are bedridden and have to spend most of the day in bed because of your disability

If you’re claiming increased disability pension benefits based on being housebound

The evidence must show that you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.

At least one of these must be true. You have a:

Single permanent disability that’s 100% disabling, and you’re confined to your home, or

Disability (rated 60% or higher) in addition to the disability that qualifies you for a pension

If you’re claiming benefits for a disabled child

The evidence must show that the child, before turning 18 years old, became unable to support themselves due to a mental or physical disability.