Find your VA pension management center
Find the VA pension management center that serves the state, territory, or foreign country you live in. Then, mail or fax your pension application to the address for that center.
Philadelphia VA Pension Management Center
This office serves:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- All other foreign countries not included under the St. Paul VA Pension Management Center below
To submit a pension application to this office, mail it to:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365
Or, fax it to 844-655-1604.
Get more information about the Philadelphia VA Regional Office
Milwaukee VA Pension Management Center
This office serves:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Indiana
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- Wisconsin
To submit a pension application to this office, mail it to:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365
Or, fax it to 844-655-1604.
Get more information about the Milwaukee VA Regional Office
St. Paul VA Pension Management Center
This office serves:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wyoming
- Central America
- Mexico
- South America
- The Caribbean
To submit a pension application to this office, mail it to:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365
Or, fax it to 844-655-1604.