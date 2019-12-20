Find your VA pension management center

Find the VA pension management center that serves the state, territory, or foreign country you live in. Then, mail or fax your pension application to the address for that center.

Philadelphia VA Pension Management Center

This office serves:

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

All other foreign countries not included under the St. Paul VA Pension Management Center below

To submit a pension application to this office, mail it to:

Department of Veterans Affairs

Pension Intake Center

PO Box 5365

Janesville, WI 53547-5365

Or, fax it to 844-655-1604.

Get more information about the Philadelphia VA Regional Office

Milwaukee VA Pension Management Center

This office serves:

Alabama

Arkansas

Indiana

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Ohio

Tennessee

Wisconsin

To submit a pension application to this office, mail it to:

Get more information about the Milwaukee VA Regional Office

St. Paul VA Pension Management Center

This office serves:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

Central America

Mexico

South America

The Caribbean

To submit a pension application to this office, mail it to:

Get more information about the St. Paul VA Regional Office