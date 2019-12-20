 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Find your VA pension management center

Find the VA pension management center that serves the state, territory, or foreign country you live in. Then, mail or fax your pension application to the address for that center.

Philadelphia VA Pension Management Center

This office serves:

  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Pennsylvania
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • All other foreign countries not included under the St. Paul VA Pension Management Center below

To submit a pension application to this office, mail it to:

Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365

Or, fax it to 844-655-1604.

Get more information about the Philadelphia VA Regional Office

Milwaukee VA Pension Management Center

This office serves:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Indiana
  • Illinois
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Ohio
  • Tennessee
  • Wisconsin

To submit a pension application to this office, mail it to:

Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365

Or, fax it to 844-655-1604.

Get more information about the Milwaukee VA Regional Office

St. Paul VA Pension Management Center

This office serves:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • South Dakota
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wyoming
  • Central America
  • Mexico
  • South America
  • The Caribbean

To submit a pension application to this office, mail it to:

Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365

Or, fax it to 844-655-1604.

Get more information about the St. Paul VA Regional Office

Last updated: