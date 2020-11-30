Past rates: 2020 VA protected disability and death pension rates

On this page

To qualify for protected rates, your yearly income for 2019 must be at or below a certain amount. This is called the income limit. We count as income any money you earn in a year, including your salary, investment and retirement payments, and any income from your dependents. Some expenses, like non-reimbursable medical expenses (paid medical expenses not covered by your insurance provider), may work in your favor to reduce your countable income.

We base your income limit on:

The specific pension benefits you’re eligible to receive (including added amounts for Aid and Attendance), and

Whether or not you have eligible dependents, and

Your yearly income

Eligible dependents

Eligible dependents may include your spouse. We recognize same-sex and common-law marriages.

Dependents may also include any biological, step, or adopted children you may have who are unmarried and meet at least one of the requirements listed below.

At least one of these must be true for a dependent child. The child is unmarried and: