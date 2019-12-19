VA pension rates for Veterans
View current VA pension rates for Veterans, including VA Aid and Attendance rates. If you qualify for these benefits, we’ll base your payment amount on the difference between your countable income and a limit that Congress sets (called the Maximum Annual Pension Rate, or MAPR).
Your countable income is how much you earn, including your Social Security benefits, investment and retirement payments, and any income your dependents receive. Some expenses, like non-reimbursable medical expenses (medical expenses not covered by your insurance provider), may reduce your countable income.
Your MAPR amount is the maximum amount of pension payable. Your MAPR is based on how many dependents you have, if you’re married to another Veteran who qualifies for a pension, and if your disabilities qualify you for Housebound or Aid and Attendance benefits. MAPRs are adjusted each year for cost-of-living increases. You can find your current MAPR amount using the tables below.
Example: You’re a qualified Veteran with a dependent, non-Veteran spouse and no children. You also qualify for Aid and Attendance benefits based on your disabilities. You and your spouse have a combined yearly income of $10,000.
Your MAPR amount = $27,195
Your yearly income = $10,000
Your VA pension = $17,195 for the year (or $1,432 paid each month)
What’s the net worth limit to qualify for a Veterans Pension?
We’ve recently changed the way we assess net worth to make the pension entitlement rules more clear. Net worth is the total of your or your beneficiary’s assets and annual income. Your net worth also includes the net worth of your spouse. You should report all of your net worth. The net worth limit to qualify for a Veterans Pension as of December 1, 2019, is $129,094.
Note: In the future, the net worth limit will increase by the same percentage as Social Security cost-of-living increases. We’ll update the limit here when there’s an increase.
What’s the 3-year look-back period for asset transfers?
When we receive a pension claim, we review the terms and conditions of any assets the Veteran may have transferred in the 3 years before filing the claim.
If you transfer assets for less than fair market value during the look-back period, and those assets would have pushed your net worth above the limit for a VA pension, you may be subject to a penalty period of up to 5 years. You won’t be eligible for pension benefits during this time.
Note: This new policy took effect on October 18, 2018. If you filed your claim before this date, the look-back period doesn’t apply. (A look-back period never includes a date before October 18, 2018.)
What’s a penalty period?
A penalty period is a length of time when a Veteran isn’t eligible for pension benefits because they transferred assets for less than fair market value during the look-back period. We won’t pay pension benefits during a penalty period. The penalty period rate is $2,266.
Find your Maximum Annual Pension Rate (MAPR) amount
Date of cost-of-living increase: December 1, 2019
Increase factor: 1.6%
Standard Medicare deduction: Actual amount will be determined by SSA based on individual income.
For Veterans with no dependents:
|If you have no dependents and…
|Your MAPR amount is:
|You don’t qualify for Housebound or Aid and Attendance benefits
|$13,752
|You qualify for Housebound benefits
|$16,805
|You qualify for Aid and Attendance benefits
|$22,939
Note:
If you have medical expenses, you may deduct only the amount that’s above 5% of your MAPR amount ($687 for a Veteran with no spouse or child).
For Veterans with at least 1 dependent spouse or child:
|If you have 1 dependent and…
|Your MAPR amount is:
|You don’t qualify for Housebound or Aid and Attendance benefits
|$18,008
|You qualify for Housebound benefits
|$21,063
|You qualify for Aid and Attendance benefits
|$27,195
Note:
- If you have more than one dependent, add $2,351 to your MAPR amount for each additional dependent.
- If you have a child who works, you may exclude their wages up to $12,400 for 2019.
- If you have medical expenses, you may deduct only the amount that’s above 5% of your MAPR amount ($900 for a Veteran with 1 dependent).
For 2 Veterans who are married to each other:
|If you’re 2 Veterans who are married to each other and:
|Your MAPR amount is:
|Neither of you qualifies for Housebound or Aid and Attendance benefits
|$18,008
|One of you qualifies for Housebound benefits
|$21,063
|Both of you qualify for Housebound benefits
|$24,114
|One of you qualifies for Aid and Attendance benefits
|$27,195
|One of you qualifies for Housebound benefits and one of you qualifies for Aid and Attendance benefits
|$30,241
|Both of you qualify for Aid and Attendance benefits
|$36,387
Note:
- If you have more than one dependent, add $2,351 to your MAPR amount for each additional child.
- If you have a child who works, you may exclude their wages up to $12,400 for 2019.
- If you have medical expenses, you may deduct only the amount that’s above 5% of your MAPR amount ($900 for a Veteran with 1 dependent).
Historic VA pension rate tables
Read VA pension rate tables from past years:
2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2009 | 2008 | 2007 | 2006 | 2005 | 2004 | 2003 | 2002 | 2001 | 2000 | 1999 and earlier
Full Title 38 regulations
Read full regulations from Title 38 Code of Federal Regulations:
3.23 Improved pension rates—Veterans and surviving spouses
3.24 Improved pension rates—surviving children