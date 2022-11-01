Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Peoria Vet Center

Address

5015 American Prairie Drive
Peoria, IL 61615

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Peoria Vet Center Office Front

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Peoria Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Peoria Vet Center - Bloomington, IL

Located at

200 W. Front Street
Suite 400D
Bloomington, IL 61701

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Bloomington, IL Community Access Point

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.