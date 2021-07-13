Mission and vision

Our vision

To be a patient-centered, integrated health care organization for Veterans providing excellence in health care, research and education; an organization where people choose to work; an active community partner; and a back-up for national emergencies.

Who we serve

The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (CMCVAMC) provides health care to Veterans living in America’s sixth-largest metropolitan area, including the city of Philadelphia and six surrounding counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey.

Our specialties

The CMCVAMC has the distinction of being awarded several National Research Centers of Excellence including Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (PADRECC); Mental Illness Research Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC); Center for Health Equity Research and Promotion (CHERP); Center of Excellence for Substance Abuse Treatment and Education (CESATE) and Regional Sleep Center. Crescenz VAMC is one of the National Polytrauma Rehabilitation network sites and is home to the National Center for Homelessness Among Veterans.