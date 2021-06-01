Chaplain Services

Chaplain Service is part of the health care team, providing the spiritual and pastoral care component to veteran’s comprehensive care. Historically, chaplains have accompanied active duty personnel and veterans during times of both great joy and great sorrow and challenge. This remains the role of chaplain service in VA – to provide our veterans care at the bedside, pastoral support to seriously ill patients, confidential guidance and supportive counseling for patients, families and staff, and appropriate religious services. It is our duty to honor the unique mission of Chaplain Service which includes a three-fold responsibility to the patients at every VA facility:

to ensure that all patients receive appropriate clinical pastoral care, as desired or requested. to ensure that the constitutional right to free exercise of religion is protected. to protect patients from having religion imposed upon them.

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional and/or spiritual comfort for you and your family, and, if you wish, they will routinely visit you during your stay in the hospital. Upon admission to the hospital, you will have an opportunity to request or decline visits by the chaplains. If you are admitted to an area that is served by an interdisciplinary team of specialists, the chaplain will be a member of that team and ensure that your spiritual and/or pastoral care needs are met during your stay. They are available to assist you in drawing upon your self-defined spiritual resources to aid in the healing process.

Chaplain services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, particularly in urgent situations or emergencies.

There are many faiths and traditions represented among our veterans. Chaplain Service strives to meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic community by accommodating a variety of worship experiences.

Please contact:

Ms. Norma Hill, Chaplain Service Administrative Officer, at:

Phone: 215-823-5814

Chaplain Fredi P Eckhardt, Chief of Chaplain Service. She can be contacted at:

Phone: 215-823-4354

Chapel

Regular weekly services are conducted in the Chapel as well as in the Community Living Center (CLC). Services are most often held in the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Heroes' Chapel and Community Living Center (CLC).

Heroes’ Chapel:

Located on the 3rd floor, room 3B171, Heroes’ Chapel is a nondenominational, interfaith chapel for all veterans, family members, and visitors. It is open for prayer, meditation, and quiet reflection on:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., ET, Monday through Friday

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., ET, Saturday and Sunday

Catholic Mass:

Sunday and Monday through Friday, at 12:00 p.m., ET in Heroes’ Chapel.

Muslim Friday Prayer (Jumuah): Friday, at 1:00 p.m., ET

Protestant Service: Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., ET

Community Living Center (CLC)

3461 Civic Center Blvd

Philadelphia PA 19104

Catholic Mass:

2nd floor Conference Room

Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., ET

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., ET

Protestant Service: Located in the 1C dining room Sunday, at 1:30 p.m., ET

Details about seasonal and special services through the year will be posted at the front of Heroes’ Chapel.