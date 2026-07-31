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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Philadelphia Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

RN clinical contact center

If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Philadelphia health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Philadelphia health care.

Mailing address

VA Philadelphia Healthcare System
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104

Main phone numbers

Local: 215-823-5800
Toll-free: 800-949-1001

To use TeleType services: dial 711.

A – F

Anticoagulation - 

Audiology - 

Beneficiary Travel - 

Beneficiary Travel - 

Building 3 - 

Burlington CBOC - 

Camden CBOC - 

Cardiology - 

Community Care - 

Dermatology - 

Dental - 

Eligibility - 

Endocrine Clinic - 

ENT - 

Eye Clinic - 

G – M

GI Instructional Line - 

GI Clinic - 

Gloucester CBOC - 

GYNClinic - 

Hematology - 

Mental Health - 

N – Z

Neurology - 

OutPatient Dialysis - 

OutPatient Pharmacy - 

PC Pain Clinic - 

Philadelphia VAMC - 

Podiatry - 

PC Blue Team - 

PC Geriatric Team - 

PC Gold Team - 

PC Green Team - 

PC HPACT SMI Team - 

PC Indigo Team - 

PC Orange Team - 

PC Red Team - 

WH Diamond Team - 

PC WH Pearl Team - 

PC WH Ruby Team - 

PDMD Clinic - 

Promise - 

Prosthetics - 

Pulmonary - 

Radiology - 

Rehabilitation Clinic -  or

Release of Information -  or

Renal Clinic - 

Rheumatology - 

Saracini CBOC - 

Scheduling CSQ - 

Sleep Center - 

Snyder House - 

Social Work Service - 

Surgery Clinic - 

TeleSleep Clinic - 

Urology - 

West Philadelphia - 

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Philadelphia Health System.

Phone: 215-823-5916
Email: rita.chappelle@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 215-823-5800 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Philadelphia

Email: PhilaVAMCFOIAOffice@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:

VA Philadelphia Healthcare System
Release of Information
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104

For questions about your request to VA Philadelphia

Phone: 215-823-5800

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAPHIWEBMASTER@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.

The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax: 
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

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