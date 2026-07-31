Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Philadelphia health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Philadelphia health care.

Mailing address

VA Philadelphia Healthcare System

3900 Woodland Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Main phone numbers

Local: 215-823-5800

Toll-free: 800-949-1001

To use TeleType services: dial 711.