Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Philadelphia Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
RN clinical contact center
If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Philadelphia health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Philadelphia health care.
Mailing address
VA Philadelphia Healthcare System
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Main phone numbers
Local: 215-823-5800
Toll-free: 800-949-1001
To use TeleType services: dial 711.
A – F
Anticoagulation -
Audiology -
Beneficiary Travel -
Beneficiary Travel -
Building 3 -
Burlington CBOC -
Camden CBOC -
Cardiology -
Community Care -
Dermatology -
Dental -
Eligibility -
Endocrine Clinic -
ENT -
Eye Clinic -
G – M
GI Instructional Line -
GI Clinic -
Gloucester CBOC -
GYNClinic -
Hematology -
Mental Health -
N – Z
Neurology -
OutPatient Dialysis -
OutPatient Pharmacy -
PC Pain Clinic -
Philadelphia VAMC -
Podiatry -
PC Blue Team -
PC Geriatric Team -
PC Gold Team -
PC Green Team -
PC HPACT SMI Team -
PC Indigo Team -
PC Orange Team -
PC Red Team -
WH Diamond Team -
PC WH Pearl Team -
PC WH Ruby Team -
PDMD Clinic -
Promise -
Prosthetics -
Pulmonary -
Radiology -
Rehabilitation Clinic -
Release of Information -
Renal Clinic -
Rheumatology -
Saracini CBOC -
Scheduling CSQ -
Sleep Center -
Snyder House -
Social Work Service -
Surgery Clinic -
TeleSleep Clinic -
Urology -
West Philadelphia -
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Philadelphia Health System.
Phone: 215-823-5916
Email: rita.chappelle@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 215-823-5800 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Philadelphia
Email: PhilaVAMCFOIAOffice@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
VA Philadelphia Healthcare System
Release of Information
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104
For questions about your request to VA Philadelphia
Phone: 215-823-5800
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAPHIWEBMASTER@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.
The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181