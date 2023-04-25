CMCVAMC Memorial Day Celebration
CMCVAMC Memorial Day Celebration with guest speaker COLONEL John C. Church, Jr., USMC (Retired).
When:
Thu. May 25, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
LVA Auditorium, 7th Floor, Bldg #2
Cost:
Free
Join us as we celebrate Memorial Day on Thursday, May 25th from 12-1:30PM with our guest speaker COLONEL John C. Church, Jr., USMC (Retired).
Colonel Church , Jr. Heads the Leadership Studies Department, Senior Marine Instructor and MCJROTC Bensalem High School - A Naval Honors School Program. Colonel Church is a leading military historian who has dedicated his life (in retirement) to preparing future Corpsmen on military history, warfare strategies and U.S. history.