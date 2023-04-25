Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

CMCVAMC Memorial Day Celebration

CMCVAMC Memorial Day

CMCVAMC Memorial Day Celebration with guest speaker COLONEL John C. Church, Jr., USMC (Retired). 

When:

Thu. May 25, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

LVA Auditorium, 7th Floor, Bldg #2

Cost:

Free

Join us as we celebrate Memorial Day on Thursday, May 25th from 12-1:30PM with our guest speaker COLONEL John C. Church, Jr., USMC (Retired). 

Colonel Church , Jr.  Heads the  Leadership Studies Department, Senior Marine Instructor and MCJROTC Bensalem High School - A Naval Honors School Program.  Colonel Church is a leading military historian who has dedicated his life (in retirement) to preparing future Corpsmen on military history, warfare strategies and U.S. history.  

See more events

Last updated: