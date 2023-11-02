Veterans Art Exhibit

Art Exhibit

Take part in a truly remarkable event at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center on November 8th, as we showcase the incredible artwork of U.S. military veterans. The Multi-purpose Room on the third floor will provide an intimate and reflective space to view an array of paintings, drawings, sculptures, and photographs that offer a unique glimpse into the lives of our nation's veterans. This exhibition is a tribute to their resilience, creativity, and life experiences, encapsulated within the works of art created by these talented individuals. Don't miss out on the ice cream social reception and the chance to witness a special performance by SGT. Keith "Special K" Jones representing Mu Beta Phi, Military Fraternity Inc. from Philadelphia. Additionally, "My Life, My Story" tapping will be happening during the event, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. Join us in honoring our veterans and celebrating their remarkable contributions to the art world.