Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center PACT ACT Holiday Celebration - Save The Date

We are excited to invite you to the Philadelphia VAMC PACT Act Holiday Celebration, which will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Join us for a day of festive cheer as we explore the benefits of the PACT Act, celebrate the holiday season, and discover more about various VA programs, services, and benefits.

Event Details:

- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

- Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

- Location: 3rd Floor Multi-Purpose Room (MPR)

During the event, you will have the opportunity to meet and connect with representatives who will share valuable information about the PACT Act's benefits, how it can enhance our work, and support our veterans. Additionally, you can learn about other essential programs, services, and benefits offered by the VA.

To add to the festivities, we have arranged live entertainment, ensuring an enjoyable and uplifting experience for all attendees. Delicious food and refreshments will also be provided, allowing you to indulge in some holiday cheer.

This event is an excellent opportunity to gain knowledge, connect with colleagues, and embrace the holiday spirit within our work environment. We encourage you to mark your calendars and join us for this special occasion.

Please feel free to extend this invitation to colleagues who might be interested in attending. If you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to the event organizers, whose contact details are included below.

We look forward to celebrating the PACT Act and spreading holiday joy together.