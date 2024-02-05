Skip to Content

CReATE Motion Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

When:

Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Multi-Purpose Room, 3rd Floor, Bldg. #2

3900 Woodland Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us for the ribbon cutting event at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center for our new Research & Development program focused on joint tissue regeneration for Veterans with arthritis, CReATE MOTION. #RibbonCutting #ArthritisResearch

