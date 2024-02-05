CReATE Motion Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Ribbon cutting event, R&D program, Philadelphia VA Medical Center, joint tissue regeneration, arthritis research
When:
Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Multi-Purpose Room, 3rd Floor, Bldg. #2
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for the ribbon cutting event at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center for our new Research & Development program focused on joint tissue regeneration for Veterans with arthritis, CReATE MOTION. #RibbonCutting #ArthritisResearch