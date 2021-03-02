Caregiver support
VA Philadelphia health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Doris Drafts RN
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Philadelphia health care
Phone: 215-823-5800, ext. 3836
Email: Doris.Drafts@va.gov
Kellee Taylor LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Philadelphia health care
Phone: 215-823-5800, ext. 6903
Email: Kellee.Taylor@va.gov
Mia Parham LCSW
Social Worker
VA Philadelphia health care
Phone: 215-823-5800, ext. 6591
Email: Mia.Parham@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Philadelphia
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Philadelphia caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Philadelphia region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 215-823-5800, ext. 3836