Returning service member care
VA Philadelphia health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Stephanie Long MSW, LCSW
Returning Service Members Program Manager
VA Philadelphia health care
Phone: 215-823-5800, ext. 6860
Email: Stephanie.Long4@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Philadelphia
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Northeast, Center City, and Norristown provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.