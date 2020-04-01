 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104-4551
Directions
Main phone: 215-823-5800
Mental health clinic: 215-823-4014
Philadelphia VAMC

Health clinic locations

Burlington County VA Clinic

3000 Lincoln Drive, Suite E
Marlton, NJ 08053-1500
Directions
Main phone: 844-441-5499
Mental health clinic: 215-823-4014
Burlington County VA Clinic

Camden VA Clinic

300 South Broadway, Suite 103
Camden, NJ 08103-1210
Directions
Main phone: 215-823-5240
Camden VA Clinic

Chestnut Street VA Clinic

4219 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104-3014
Directions
Main phone: 215-222-7440
Image of the Dialysis Center

Fourth Street VA Clinic

213 North 4th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106-1801
Directions
Main phone: 215-923-2600
Image of the Veteran Multi-Service Center

Gloucester County VA Clinic

211 County House Road
Sewell, NJ 08080-2525
Directions
Main phone: 877-823-5230
Mental health clinic: 215-823-4014
Gloucester County VA Clinic

Victor J. Saracini Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

433 Caredean Drive
Horsham, PA 19044-1396
Directions
Main phone: 215-823-6050
Mental health clinic: 215-823-4014
Victor J. Saracini Outpatient Clinic

West Philadelphia VA Clinic

6232 Market Street, Suite 100
Philadelphia, PA 19139-2922
Directions
Main phone: 215-222-7540
West Philadelphia Clinic

Other nearby VA locations