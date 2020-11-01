News releases
Get the latest news from Philadelphia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Philadelphia health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 215-823-5846.
Mural DedicationNovember 02, 2018
The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (CMCVAMC) will host the dedication of “American Tableau” a new mural created through a partnership of the Veterans Empowerment Center (VEC) of the Crescenz VA Medical Center, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services. The mural pays tribute to the strength and resilience
Sharing Experiences Heals LivesJune 03, 2015
Private groups come through for Philadelphia Veterans