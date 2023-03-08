Skip to Content
Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), Neuromodulation Clinic

VA Philadelphia health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD), Neuromodulation clinical program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Kim Harper

Behavioral Health Outpatient Nurse Manager

VA Philadelphia health care

Phone: (215) 823-5800 ext 2167

Email: kim.harper@va.gov

Neuromodulation is a clinic within Behavioral Health that offers evaluation and treatment for Veterans that have been diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression.  Treatment-resistant depression is a term that is used to describe depression that has not responded to a minimum of 2 antidepressant medications within a certain timeframe. 

Care  We Provide at the Michael Crescenz VAMC

The Neuromodulation Clinic offers repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) as well as Esketamine therapies through a consult by the veteran’s primary mental health treatment coordinator.   If you are interested in being evaluated by the TRD provider, you can request a consult referral through your primary psychiatrist.  The Neuromodulation Clinic provides TRD evaluations and treatment for the tristate area.

The clinic is open Monday-Friday (except federal holidays) from 8am-4:30pm.  For any questions about the clinic or the therapies we offer, please call 215-823-4036.

 

