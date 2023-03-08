Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), Neuromodulation Clinic
VA Philadelphia health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD), Neuromodulation clinical program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Kim Harper
Behavioral Health Outpatient Nurse Manager
VA Philadelphia health care
Phone: (215) 823-5800 ext 2167
Email: kim.harper@va.gov
Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD)
Neuromodulation Clinic
Neuromodulation is a clinic within Behavioral Health that offers evaluation and treatment for Veterans that have been diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression. Treatment-resistant depression is a term that is used to describe depression that has not responded to a minimum of 2 antidepressant medications within a certain timeframe.
Care We Provide at the Michael Crescenz VAMC
The Neuromodulation Clinic offers repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) as well as Esketamine therapies through a consult by the veteran’s primary mental health treatment coordinator. If you are interested in being evaluated by the TRD provider, you can request a consult referral through your primary psychiatrist. The Neuromodulation Clinic provides TRD evaluations and treatment for the tristate area.
The clinic is open Monday-Friday (except federal holidays) from 8am-4:30pm. For any questions about the clinic or the therapies we offer, please call 215-823-4036.