Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD)

Neuromodulation Clinic

Neuromodulation is a clinic within Behavioral Health that offers evaluation and treatment for Veterans that have been diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression. Treatment-resistant depression is a term that is used to describe depression that has not responded to a minimum of 2 antidepressant medications within a certain timeframe.

Care We Provide at the Michael Crescenz VAMC

The Neuromodulation Clinic offers repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) as well as Esketamine therapies through a consult by the veteran’s primary mental health treatment coordinator. If you are interested in being evaluated by the TRD provider, you can request a consult referral through your primary psychiatrist. The Neuromodulation Clinic provides TRD evaluations and treatment for the tristate area.

The clinic is open Monday-Friday (except federal holidays) from 8am-4:30pm. For any questions about the clinic or the therapies we offer, please call 215-823-4036.