VHA-Uber Health Connect (VUHC) Initiative
Transportation fragmentation is one of the greatest barriers to increasing access to healthcare for Veterans. The VHA Innovation Ecosystem (VHA IE), Veteran Transportation Program (VTP), and Uber Health have partnered to help address this issue by offering a supplemental transportation option for Veterans travelling to and from their medical care appointments in a pilot program called the VHA-Uber Health Connect (VUHC) Initiative.
Do I need to pay for my Uber driver?
No. You do not need to pay for your Uber ride.
Do I need to tip my Uber driver?
No. You do not need to tip your driver.
How will I know which vehicle is my Uber ride
Your transportation coordinator will share the license plate number, make, model and color of the car.
Will I receive confirmation when my ride is booked and status of arrival?
Yes. You will receive a phone call from a 1-800 type of phone number when the ride is booked and when the driver is arriving. It might show up as spam on your cell phone.
The Program
Under the Beneficiary Travel program, ridesharing entities are covered as a common carrier alongside bus, train, taxi, and airplane modes of transportation. Through this initiative, Uber Health will offer supplemental rideshare transportation in addition to existing options, to increase access to care and improve patient experience for eligible Veterans. This initiative will provide a seamless experience for both patients and clinics: Uber’s HIPAA-compliant ride-sourcing platform allows clinics and VA Medical Centers to book rides directly for patients from a centralized dashboard. Patients can track the ride via text message or phone call, and the transportation is reimbursed by the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz (Philadelphia) VA Medical Center (CMCVAMC) directly, so the Veteran does not have to submit a claim separately.
For more information contact the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center Beneficiary Travel Office by phone at 215-823-5800 Extension 20-4441.
Julie Burnett
Mobility Manager, Beneficiary Travel Department
VA Philadelphia health care
Phone: (215)823-5800 Extension 20-4441
Email: julie.burnett@va.gov