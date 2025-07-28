He joined the Crescenz VAMC as Chief of Staff in July 2017, after having served as Chief of Staff at Abington- Jefferson Health. He joined the medical staff at Abington in 1983 as a consultant in the Infectious Diseases Division, and in 1985, was named associate director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and became its Director in 1990. He was also appointed Chair of the Department of Medicine. He has a strong interest and background in the science and practice of patient safety. In 2001, he was responsible for developing the first patient safety initiatives at Abington Hospital in response to the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s “100,000 Lives” report. That year he also assumed the title of Chief Patient Safety Officer. Dr. Kelly became Chief of Staff and Chief Medical Officer in 2004. Dr. Kelly has also served as principal investigator for numerous research trials. He is an invited lecturer on patient safety topics to both local and national audiences. He is a graduate of Tufts University School of Medicine and received his MBA in Management and Health Care Administration from LaSalle University. Dr. Kelly is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member of the American Society of Internal Medicine, the American Society of Microbiology, the Infectious Disease Society of America, and the Association of Program Directors of Internal Medicine.