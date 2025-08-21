Dr. Kaneen Allen began her career with VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) as an intern in 2005. After serving turns in the transplant office and as the administrative officer for the surgery service, she joined the medicine service as the business manager in 2009. She has held multiple leadership positions within VAPHS in addition to Executive Assistant to the Director, Strategic Planner and served as the Integrated Ethics program officer for more than 10 years. Following successful details as the Assistant Director and Associate Director at VAPHS and a detail at Corporal Michael J Crescenz VAMC (CMCVAMC) in Philadelphia, she was selected as Associate Director at VAPHS in 2022. She began her role as Deputy Director of the CMCVAMC in August 2023.

Dr. Allen received her bachelor’s degree in microbiology and business from the University of Pittsburgh, where she also minored in microeconomics. She obtained her master’s degree in health administration from the University of Pittsburgh and completed her doctorate in health care ethics in 2016 at Duquesne University.