Karen Flaherty-Oxler

She is a retired rear admiral of the United States Navy and served as the senior vice president, chief nurse, and patient experience executive of the Atlantic Health System in Morristown, New Jersey, from 2016 through 2018. Prior to taking on that role, she spent several years in various progressive positions at the Lancaster General Health System in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Ms. Flaherty-Oxler spent more than two years as the deputy surgeon general and deputy chief for the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in the United States Navy. Prior to that role she also served as the associate director for patient and nursing services at the Crescenz VAMC for approximately six years. She received a master’s degree in nursing administration and a certificate of administration from the University of Pennsylvania.