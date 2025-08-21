Michelle joined the CMCVAMC in 2017 as the Supervisory Health Systems Specialist in the Department of Medicine. She previously held positions as the Executive Assistant to the Associate Director and she completed detail assignments as a VISN Support Team (VST) member with the VHA Healthcare Operations Center (HOC) and as Chief of Health Administration Service. Prior to her career with the VA, Michelle served our Nation’s active duty service women and men as a civilian member of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD.) While with the Department of Defense, Michelle held increasingly complex positions as supervisory medical technologist, Primary Care administrative officer, Joint Commission coordinator, Quality Management chief, and Executive Officer for the Army Dental Command facilities on Fort Drum NY.

Michelle holds a dual-credentialed Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management and is a fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is a graduate of the VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and the Department of Defense Executive Leadership Development Program.