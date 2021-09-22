Just launched: New Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VAMC website

Great news! The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VAMC has just launched a new website in aligned with VA initiatives to provide Veterans an easier online experience.

Veterans, families and caregivers made it known to VA that medical center websites and their VA online experiences were confusing to navigate, contain outdated and/or missing information and was not emblematic of their VA health care journey.

Today, to align our medical center websites with that feedback to meet the needs of Veterans, families and caregivers, VA has built all-new websites for medical centers and related health care facilities.

Veterans, families and caregivers feedback helped to develop a website that provides everything needed to prepare for a visit, get care and connect with your VA health care team.

Directions to main VAMCs and associated clinics

Phone numbers

Parking and transportation information

Hospital and clinic hours

Patient registration

Making appointments and refilling prescriptions

You will find a new complete list of VA health services, social programs and care coordinators, including:

Primary and specialty care

Mental health care

Caregiver support and care coordinators for women Veterans, LGBT Veterans, returning service members and more

We have built a mobile-first user experience that gets you to all content and tools in just one or two clicks, including:

Online scheduling, prescription refills and access to medical records

A new list of health services that uses Veteran-friendly names and descriptions

New social and health program pages that make it easier to connect Veterans and their caregivers with care coordinators to help them with their health care journey

Increased speed and mobile features that allow users to call VA or get driving directions with a single click

Click here for the new website experience as we continue the work to improve the Veteran experience across all VA services.