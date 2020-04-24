Smoke Free VHA...Better starts today...Join the VHA as we go smoke free on October 1st. VHA cares about your health and is going smoke free. The CMCVAMC has a number of resources available to assist Veterans.

#BetterStartsToday

Effective 10/1/2019, the entire campus of the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (including the CLC, Snyder House, and CBOCs) will be smoke-free, in accordance with VA Directives 1085 and 1085.01. Smoking and vaping will be prohibited in all buildings and throughout the grounds. There will no longer be designated smoking areas on campus.

Smoking Cessation Resources for Veterans

Stop Smoking Medications , including nicotine replacement therapies, bupropion, and varenicline are available by prescription. Speak to your PACT provider. Also available through the Stop

Smoking Class.



, including nicotine replacement therapies, bupropion, and varenicline are available by prescription. Speak to your PACT provider. Also available through the Stop Smoking Class. Stop Smoking Class :

Fridays 10-11 a.m. 1st Floor. Mod A Conf Room (Rm 1B107).

No appt needed.



: Fridays 10-11 a.m. 1st Floor. Mod A Conf Room (Rm 1B107). No appt needed. Stop Smoking Clinic : (215) 222-7483 (leave Voice Mail Message)



: (215) 222-7483 (leave Voice Mail Message) Specialized treatment through ARU and Snyder House



1-855-QUIT VET (784-8838),

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Toll-free telephone smoking quitline for Veterans.



Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Toll-free telephone smoking quitline for Veterans. SmokefreeVET text service: Text VET to IQUIT (47848)

Other Health & Wellness Resources