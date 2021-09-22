Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Philadelphia health care, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your talents as you realize the greatest possible impact.

You can visit USAJOBS see our the current openings and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

Internships and fellowships

Nationwide, VA hosts the largest medical training program, partnering with more than 1,800 colleges and universities.

Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to help Philadelphia Veterans. As one of our hundreds of volunteers, you can make our patients’ visits more enjoyable. Your donations also can impact many lives in unexpected ways.

Learn more about how to volunteer or donate.

Doing business with VA Philadelphia Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with Philadelphia health care, please get a sense of our needs and who we serve. Learn more about us (PDF) and VISN 4, which is the Veterans Integrated Service Network.

Our human resources office is located at:

3900 Woodland Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Phone: 215-823-5800, ext. 204007