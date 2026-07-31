Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Philadelphia health care, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your talents as you realize the greatest possible impact.

You can visit USAJOBS see our the current openings and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

Internships and fellowships

Nationwide, VA hosts the largest medical training program, partnering with more than 1,800 colleges and universities.

Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to help Philadelphia Veterans. As one of our hundreds of volunteers, you can make our patients’ visits more enjoyable. Your donations also can impact many lives in unexpected ways.

Learn more about how to volunteer or donate.

Veteran Recruitment Appointment

Veteran Recruitment Appointment (VRA) lets us hire eligible Veterans without competition to positions at any pay grade level through GS-11. This is the pay grade generally held by white-collar civilian government employees in mid-level positions.

To have your information more visible and accessible to VA recruiters, you must make your resume searchable in USAJOBS. Your resume must be two pages or less and must follow federal resume guidelines. Be sure to include any keywords that match your skills and hiring authorities you qualify for (e.g., Veterans Preference, Schedule A).

Learn more about Veteran Recruitment Appointment.

Doing business with VA Philadelphia Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with Philadelphia health care, Pathfinder helps you connect with relevant VA staff for your product or service. Submitting a request form is the first step in engaging with VA. Learn more at VA Pathfinder.

To register your business with the federal government, please go to SAM.gov.

Our human resources office is located at:

3900 Woodland Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Phone: 215-823-5800, ext. 204007