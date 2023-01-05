Dental - General Practice Residency

This General Practice Residency program is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) and has been granted the accreditation status of Approval. The Commission is a specialized accrediting body recognized by the American Dental Association and the United States Department of Education.

This residency provides the training that dentists need to treat patients with medical, physical, or psychiatric disabilities. The residency offers advanced comprehensive clinical dentistry. This twelve-month residency begins on July 1st and ends on June 30th. The program consists of advanced clinical dentistry including treatment planning, preventive, periodontal, operative, fixed and removable prosthodontics, endodontics, restoration of implants and oral surgery procedures. Didactic courses include Physical Examination, Treatment Planning, Oral Pathology, Endodontics, Prosthodontics (removable, fixed and implant dentistry), Periodontics, Oral Surgery, Practice Management, and Oral Pathology. The residents conduct literature reviews and case presentations throughout the year.

The dental attendings and consultants are available at all times. Currently, we employee three part time general dentists, two full time general dentists, two oral surgeons, two prosthodontists, one periodontist and three hygienists. We have an endodontist in recruitment. Our team includes ten assistants, one laboratory technician, one administrative officer and one program support assistant.