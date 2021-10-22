Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency
The VA Philadelphia Healthcare System residency follows the Scientist-Practitioner Model, with training objectives in accordance with the Houston Conference Guidelines on Specialty Education and Training in Clinical Neuropsychology. As such, the program emphasizes advanced skills in neuropsychological evaluation, treatment, and consultation sufficient to practice as an independent Clinical Neuropsychologist.
NEUROPSYCHOLOGY POSTDOCTORAL INFO
Applications Due
December 15, 2021
Eligibility Requirements
Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.
Contact Info
J. Cobb Scott, Ph.D.
Co-Directors of Training, Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency
3900 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-823-5800 Ext. 7138
James.Scott2de50a@va.gov
Solomon Kalkstein, Ph.D.
Co-Directors of Training, Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency
3900 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-823-5800 Ext. 4158
Solomon.Kalkstein@va.gov
Neuropsychology postdoctoral residency at Philadelphia
The focus of the residency is Adult Neuropsychology. Postdoctoral residents will participate in broad-based clinical training, a core didactic curriculum, and programmatic research. Clinical training experiences include assessment and intervention with a variety of patient populations, including traumatic brain injury, neurological and neuromedical disorders, mental health disorders, and chronic health conditions. Residents will have the opportunity to work in diverse settings, including the Neuropsychology Consultation Service, Community Living Center, Polytrauma Clinic (Polytrauma Network Site), Geriatric Memory Disorders Clinic, PADRECC, Inpatient Mental Health Clinic, and the University of Pennsylvania Brain and Behavior Laboratory. Our training program provides a rich interdisciplinary environment with seminars, invited lectures, and opportunities for collaboration with faculty across disciplines and departments, including at the University of Pennsylvania. Research emphases include: substance abuse, PTSD, TBI, memory disorders, schizophrenia/psychosis, and performance validity. Depending on the resident’s interest and experience, research can also include investigations using structural and functional neuroimaging techniques. Residents will also have the opportunity to develop supervision skills through supervision of interns and/or practicum students, and they will gain familiarity with the administrative roles of VA psychologists.
Download the Brochure: