Neuropsychology postdoctoral residency at Philadelphia

The focus of the residency is Adult Neuropsychology. Postdoctoral residents will participate in broad-based clinical training, a core didactic curriculum, and programmatic research. Clinical training experiences include assessment and intervention with a variety of patient populations, including traumatic brain injury, neurological and neuromedical disorders, mental health disorders, and chronic health conditions. Residents will have the opportunity to work in diverse settings, including the Neuropsychology Consultation Service, Geriatric Neuropsychology Service, Parkinson’s Disease center of excellence (PADRECC; including evaluations for DBS surgery), Community Living Center, Polytrauma Clinic (Polytrauma Network Site), Inpatient Mental Health Clinic, and the University of Pennsylvania Brain and Behavior Laboratory. Our training program provides a rich interdisciplinary environment with seminars, invited lectures, and opportunities for collaboration with faculty across disciplines and departments, including at the University of Pennsylvania. Research emphases include: substance abuse, PTSD, TBI, memory disorders, schizophrenia/psychosis, and performance validity. Depending on the resident’s interest and experience, research can also include investigations using structural and functional neuroimaging techniques. Residents will also have the opportunity to develop supervision skills through supervision of interns and/or practicum students, and they will gain familiarity with the administrative roles of VA psychologists.

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