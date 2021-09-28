Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Residency
Welcome to the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center Physician Assistant Residency in Emergency Medicine. Our program began in 2019 as part of four new VHA Office of Academic Affiliations-funded Physician Assistant residencies in emergency medicine.
Eligibility requirements prior to start of program:
Graduation or anticipated graduation from an ARC-PA accredited PA program
Certification by NCCPA or eligible to sit for the exam
US citizenship
Pennsylvania state license
Benefits:
No application fee
Generous stipend: $81,926 for 2021-2022 residency training year
Vacation time, sick leave
Eligible for health, vision, dental and life insurance
Liability coverage
Important Dates:
January 28, 2022 -- Applications due
Late Spring 2022 -- Interviews begin
September 2022 -- Program start date
Application:
Required documents include application (attached below), transcripts from PA program and any other graduate-level programs (undergrad transcripts NOT required), documentation of NCCPA certification or eligibility, two letters of recommendation and a personal essay. Competitive applicants will be invited for interviews in early Spring 2022.
Return above documents via email to:
Olivia Ehmann, MMS, PA-C
Emergency Department
Olivia.Ehmann@va.gov
We are located in the vibrant urban setting of West Philadelphia. Our ED sees close to 23,000 patients a year, with a steady increase of about 1000 additional patients per year, in an interprofessional environment consisting of nurses, NPs, PAs, MDs, PA students and medical students. The population of veterans that we serve consists largely of geriatric patients with presentations across the whole spectrum of acuities including many acute on chronic medical conditions. Our admission rate is around 20%, which is higher than the national average.
Our program provides an intensive, 12-month curriculum covering basic and advanced emergency medicine concepts and procedures in a dynamic clinical and academic environment. Patients will accumulate approximately 500 didactic and 2000 clinical hours of training in emergency medicine. Training is provided in our emergency medicine department, other departments at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, and at our affiliated medical centers. Wednesday conferences will provide didactic lectures and grand rounds in a rich environment with other medical peers. And finally, unique to our program are ultrasound didactic sessions and scanning shifts, community emergency medicine rotations at affiliated medical centers and a year- long research project.