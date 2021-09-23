Psychology Internship and Fellowships

Internship Program at Philadelphia

The doctoral internship at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our most recent re-accreditation site visit was in 2021, with the next scheduled site visit in 2031. The primary goal of the Internship Program is to train interns to be competent in the general practice of professional psychology and specifically skilled in the provision of high-quality evidence based mental healthcare. The internship program will highlight the integration of mental health services into primary care consistent with the Patient Centered Medical Home. Training in Evidence Based Practices will be a key component of training throughout the internship experience. Interns will take an active role in developing their own training plan and in adjusting it to meet their needs and emerging interests. A cornerstone of our training philosophy is an emphasis on breadth while also allowing for in-depth training in focused areas of interest. We have six intern positions. Continued for next training year, one of the positions will meet the general internship requirements but will also have year-long training in neuropsychology. Please note the separate match number for this position. You may apply to one or both positions.

Download the Brochure: