Psychology Internship and Fellowships
After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.
CLINICAL INTERNSHIP INFO
APPIC Match Numbers
General Psychology Internship: 217311
Clinical Neuropsychology focus: 217312
Applications Due
November 1, 2026
CLINICAL RESIDENCY INFO
Applications Due (through APPA CAS)
December 1, 2026
Eligibility Requirements
Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.
Contact Info
Susan DelMaestro, Ph.D.
Director, Internship and Residency Training
3900 Woodland Avenue,
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Susan.DelMaestro@va.gov
Elyssa Kushner, Psy.D.
Assistant Director, Psychology Internship Training
3900 Woodland Avenue,
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Elyssa.Kushner@va.gov
Amy Helstrom, Ph.D.
Assistant Director, Psychology Residency Training
3900 Woodland Avenue,
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Amy.Helstrom@va.gov
Internship Program at Philadelphia
The doctoral internship at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our most recent re-accreditation site visit was in 2021, with the next scheduled site visit in 2031. The primary goal of the Internship Program is to train interns to be competent in the general practice of professional psychology and specifically skilled in the provision of high-quality evidence based mental healthcare. The internship program will highlight the integration of mental health services into primary care consistent with the Patient Centered Medical Home. Training in Evidence Based Practices will be a key component of training throughout the internship experience. Interns will take an active role in developing their own training plan and in adjusting it to meet their needs and emerging interests. A cornerstone of our training philosophy is an emphasis on breadth while also allowing for in-depth training in focused areas of interest. We have eight intern positions. Continued for next training year, two of the positions will meet the general internship requirements but will also have year-long training in neuropsychology. Please note the separate match number for this position. You may apply to one or both positions.
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Postdoctoral residency at Philadelphia
The VA Philadelphia Healthcare System offers two Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral fellowships through the Interprofessional Mental Health Education initiative. The two post-doctoral residents have overlapping curriculum but also distinct training foci in Outpatient Mental Health Teams (PTSD, Addiction) or Patient-Aligned Care Teams (Primary Care-Mental Health Integration, Sexual Health and Wellness). For the past 6 years we have received funding for an additional residency position in Health Psychology. Residents can expect to spend approximately 50% of their time devoted to the direct provision of clinical services. As of October 2018, the residency was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association until 2028.
Download the Brochure: