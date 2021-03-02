Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Philadelphia Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans.
Apply for a job at the VA Philadelphia Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings, and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms needed if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment or seeking Veterans’ preference.
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse at Philadelphia health care. For more information, please call our human resources office at 215-823-5800, ext. 4007
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different applications and forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Apply for a job through Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Veteran Recruitment Appointment (VRA) lets us hire eligible Veterans without competition to positions at any pay grade level through GS-11. GS-11 is the pay grade generally held by white-collar civilian government employees in mid-level positions.
How to apply through VRA
Submit your resume and supporting documents by email, fax, or mail to:
Email: visn04recruitment@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
VA Philadelphia Healthcare System
Human Resources Office
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104
What to include
- Your resume
- A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork
- SF-15, if you’re claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability
- VA disability letter, if you have a service-connected disability
Learn more about eligibility and requirements for Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs searching by location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Contact us
Our human resources office is located at:
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Phone: 215-823-5800, ext. 4007