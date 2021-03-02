Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Philadelphia Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings, and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms needed if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment or seeking Veterans’ preference.

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse at Philadelphia health care. For more information, please call our human resources office at 215-823-5800, ext. 4007