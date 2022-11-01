Skip to Content
VA Phoenix health care

At VA Phoenix Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

Carl T. Hayden Veterans' Administration Medical Center

650 East Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1839
Main phone: 602-277-5551
Mental health care: 602-222-2752 x2752
Phoenix Carl T. Hayden Medical Center Ambulatory Care Center entrance.
Manage your health online

  Refill and track your prescriptions 
  Send a secure message to your health care team 
  Schedule and manage health appointments 

Stories

Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic celebrates one-year

The Phoenix Veteran’s Affairs Health Care System celebrated the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic’s one-year anniversary with a ceremony at the clinic, June 27.

Medical Center Director Bryan Matthews speaks with Veterans during ceremony
