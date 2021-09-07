About VA Phoenix Healthcare System

The VA Phoenix Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in central Arizona. Facilities include our Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Gilbert, Globe, Payson, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Show Low, and Surprise. We also operate a mobile clinic to provide care to Veterans who can’t easily visit one of our facilities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Phoenix health services page.

The VA Phoenix Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Desert Pacific Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 (VISN 22). VISN 22 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 22

Research and development

At the VA Phoenix Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. More than 100 studies are ongoing, conducted by dozens of our professional researchers. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Our Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training every year for more than 700 medical professionals in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

We maintain 55 teaching agreements and affiliations with 30 academic institutions, including:

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Phoenix Healthcare System serves the health care needs of more than 95,200 Veterans in central Arizona.

In 2018, we employed 3,421 people, including 282 physicians and 740 nurses.

We completed more than 1.13 million outpatient visits in 2018.

Our main hospital is named for U.S. Sen. Carl Hayden, a Tempe native who became the first person to be elected to 7 terms in the Senate. Hayden served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1912 to 1927, before serving in the Senate from 1927 to 1969.

The National Office of Rural Health selected the VA Phoenix Healthcare System for 7 tele-rehabilitation programs.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

Long-Term Care Institute (LTCI)

American College of Radiology

College of American Pathologists

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA)

American Association for Accreditation of Blood Banks (AABB)

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

The VA Phoenix Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Our Pain Management Program is recognized by the Joint Commission for its work in treating opioid abuse.

We won VA’s Community Partnership Award in 2018 for its “Be Connected” suicide prevention effort.

Our Anticoagulation Program is recognized as an Anticoagulation Center of Excellence for the quality of care it provides Veterans.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

