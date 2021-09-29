Mission and vision
VA Phoenix Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in central Arizona: our Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Gilbert, Globe, Payson, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Show Low, and Surprise. We also operate a mobile clinic to provide care to Veterans who can’t easily visit one of our facilities.