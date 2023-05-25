Eating Well with Diabetes Classes

The nutrition department is offering a face to face diabetes nutrition class on the 2nd Wednesday of every month at the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic from 10 - 11 am.

Gaining knowledge and skills is the #1 thing you can do to successfully self-manage diabetes. Learning how to eat healthy, will empower you to lead a healthy lifestyle. Eating Well with Diabetes will provide you with knowledge and skills to build confidence in managing your diabetes and help to improve your quality of life. Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans with prediabetes or diabetes and one adult family member or caregiver.

The class covers topics like label reading, importance of spacing meals/snacks, the effect of carbohydrates on blood glucose levels, and creating balanced meals/snacks using carbohydrate counting.

To Enroll: Call 1-602-277-5551, Press 2, then 4 to schedule

or

Send a secure message via MyHealtheVet to PHX–DIABETES EDUCATION PRG.

View other times for this event