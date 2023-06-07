Blood Drive at Northeast Phoenix VA Clinic

There will be a blood drive at the Northeast Phoenix VA Clinic, at the bloodmobile in the parking lot, Wednesday, June 14, from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.

VA continues its national blood drive campaign to address current shortages of blood and blood products across the country’s health care systems.

VA’s “Roll Up Your Sleeve” blood drive campaign continues into 2023, as the national blood supply continues to be challenged and our country is facing blood shortages.