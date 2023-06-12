Phoenix VA 17th Annual Creative Arts Festival

The Phoenix VA Health Care System is excited to announce the 2023 Phoenix VA Creative Arts Festival. Veterans are invited to submit work for the festival. Instructions for submission are below and information for categories and requirements can be found here. We look forward to having many visitors come and see the work of our incredibly creative Veterans.

Event Date: Thursday, June 29th

Location: Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center, Topaz Clinic, Recreation Therapy (Enter through ACC entrance and take the elevator down to the basement, and the Topaz Clinic will be to your left)

Entries: To participate call 602-277-5551. ext. 2588 between 9 - 11 am or 1 - 3 pm. (All entries must be made no later than June 16th)

Categories & Requirements: For information on the submission categories nd requirements for submission, go to www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov.