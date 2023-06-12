Veggies For Vets!

You are invited to come by the Phoenix 32nd Street Clinic for a free bag of fresh vegetables as part of the Phoenix VA program in partnership with local grocers to provide Veggies for Veterans!

The VA along with a community partners (Dr. Isabel Kozak & Diana Gregory) will set up a mobile market called Veggies for Veterans!

There will be 300 bags of fresh produce to distribute free of charge to Veterans. (both patients and employees).

Bagged distribution will be at the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic on June 15th from 9:00 - 10:30 am.