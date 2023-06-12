America the Beautiful Free Lifetime National Parks Pass

Lifetime National Parks Pass

The Phoenix VA Health Care System has partnered with the National Park Service to bring National Park Passes to a location near you.

Date: Wednesday, June 14th

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location: Payson VA Clinic

A representative from the United States Forest Service will be on site to distribute the Lifetime Military National Parks passes and answer questions about recreation opportunities on the Tonto National Forest. Make sure you bring your VA Healthcare Enrollee ID card, retired military ID card, or Driver’s License with Veteran designation.

Honorably discharged Veterans are eligible for a Lifetime Military America the Beautiful (ATB) National Parks Pass and Veterans with a service-connected disability are eligible for the Lifetime Access ATB National Parks Pass. Both passes cover entrance fees at national parks and wildlife refuges, standard amenity fees (day use fees) at national forests, and at lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A pass covers entrance, standard amenity fees and day use fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at per vehicle fee areas (or up to four adults at sites that charge per person).

It also provides the pass owner a discount on some expanded amenity fees such as camping. Visitors are advised to check with any Federal recreation site they plan to visit to find out what discounts are available.

Proof of eligibility required for Lifetime Military ATB National Parks Pass: *DD Form 2, DD Form 2765, and Next-Gen Identification & Privilege Card also accepted. The digital Veteran Identification Card is accepted with an accompanying physical government ID.

Proof of eligibility required for Lifetime Access ATB National Parks Pass: *VA Benefits Summary Letters (digital or printed) along with government issued ID are also accepted for proof of eligibility.