Tribal Veterans Symposium Gourd Dance

The 5th Annual Statewide Tribal Veterans Symposium is a collaborative effort between BCBSAZ Health Choice Tribal Program and AZ Veterans Affairs Health Care System. On behalf of the planning committee, we invite you to join us. The Statewide Tribal Veterans Symposium was created to focus on Tribal Veterans Health, Healthcare and Wellness. We will provide presentations that will allow for program and service awareness, professional growth, and networking. We are really excited to provide important topics to our tribal veterans and communities. In addition, we are very excited to have information tables available Friday and Saturday, November 17th & 18th. Gourd Dance/Cultural Gathering will be November 18th starting at 1pm MST.

Our theme this year is “One Team One Fight: Culture, Health & Service”.

A block of rooms have been set aside for attendees. Reservations can be made by calling (928) 856-7541. Be sure to refer to Booking Code #11190. Room rate is $107.00 plus tax.

The Hotel requires deposits to guarantee all reservations. The deposit is to be equal to a one night’s stay plus tax. Room deposits are refundable in the event of individual room cancellations, providing notice is received 48 hours prior to the scheduled arrival date. Individuals shall be responsible for their own room, tax, incidental charges, and any other charges

No-Shows or Reservations cancelled within 48 hours prior to arrival will be billed for the first night plus tax and said rooms returned to the hotel inventory.

We look forward to seeing you soon. If you have any questions, please contact:

Holly Figueroa, BSBCAZ Health Choice at | (928) 214-2169

Shawndin Tracy, Facility Rural Health Coordinator, Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System | (602) 795-4236

Register.