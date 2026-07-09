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Women Veteran care

VA Phoenix health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

The Women Veterans Program can help you navigate your health care: :

Kristen Nordquist, LCSW
Women Veterans Program Manager

Ryan McGuire, LCSW
Assistant Women Veterans Program Manager

Care we provide at VA Phoenix health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

Quarterly Phoenix VA Women Veterans Program newsletter

Welcome to the Summer 2026 edition of She Served, a newsletter designed to keep you informed of VA services, upcoming events and any other newsworthy information.

Inside this issue

  • VA Celebrates America 250
  • Southwest Region Women Veterans Enrollment Initiative
  • Women Veteran's Tele-Town Hall - Save the Date
  • Focus Group Interest List
  • Virtual Health Resource Center
  • Phoenix VA MST Program
  • Cannabis use in Pregnancy

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Phoenix health care.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Phoenix health care and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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