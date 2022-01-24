Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 17
- Take the Indian School Road exit and head east.
- Turn left (north) on 3rd Street.
- Take the second right into the CTHVAMC parking lot.
From State Route 51, Piestewa Peak Parkway
- Take the Indian School Road exit and travel west. Turn right (north) on 3rd Street.
- Take the second right into the CTHVAMC parking lot.
From Interstate 10
- Take the 7th Street exit and head north.
- Turn left at Indian School Road and then turn right (north) on 3rd Street.
- Take the second right into the CTHVAMC parking lot.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Carl T. Hayden Veterans' Administration Medical Center
650 East Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1839
Intersection: East Indian School Road and North 7th Street
Coordinates: 33°29'51.31"N 112°3'58.01"W