Procedures we do and how to prepare for them

Colonoscopy

Having any medical procedure can be intimidating. To learn more about the procedure your health care provider has recommended for you, please click the procedure name in the list below.

Click on the "Getting ready" link to learn how to prepare for it. It's a good idea to read about the preparation for a procedure as soon as you learn you are going to have it. If you do not see your specific procedure on this list, or if you are having several procedures at one time, please call us at the number listed at the top of this page.

Your doctor will order one or two medications to empty your colon prior to your colonoscopy. Please select the link with the name of the medication(s) you received for the correct instructions.

How to find the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy lab for your procedure

We are in the Carl T Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix, on the corner of N 7th Street and E Indian School Road.