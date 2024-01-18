Environmental Excellence Award

Congratulations to the Phoenix VAHCS Green Environmental Management System (GEMS), proud recipient of the Practice Greenhealth 2023 Environmental Excellence Award for environmental efforts and achievements. Practice Greenhealth is an online platform that onboards information from hundreds of hospitals in the United States and compares environmental inroads and initiatives.

GEMS in Phoenix

The Phoenix Green Environmental Management System (GEMS), a framework to manage its environmental impacts.

A central part of the GEMS program is the GEMS Committee. Comprised of a cross-functional team from different services, the GEMS Committee meets monthly to work on environmental stewardship, regulatory compliance, and has developed policy that requires adherence to the following environmental management principles:

Stewardship

Compliance

Pollution Prevention

Environmental Planning

Continual Improvement

Impacts to Air, Land, Water, and Waste Production

Providing quality healthcare produces wastes and causes impacts to air, land, and water. The Phoenix VAHCS minimizes these impacts while complying with all applicable environmental laws and regulations. We do this through the work of the Phoenix GEMS Program, the GEMS Committee, employee training, policies, and internal VA environmental compliance audits. In addition, the Phoenix GEMS Program works closely with environmental regulators from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Maricopa County, and the City of Phoenix to ensure our environmental impacts are managed properly.

Impacts to Air

Use of emergency generators

Refrigerants

Boilers run on natural gas to provide comfort cooling and heating

Impacts to Land

Use of tanks to store fuel for emergency power generation

Impacts to Waste

General trash

Used oil

Hazardous waste

Pharmaceutical waste

Regulated medical waste

Universal waste such as light bulbs and batteries

Impacts to Water

Construction (storm water)

Sanitary sewer

Environmental Stewardship

Environmental stewardship is an important component of Phoenix VAHCS GEMS program. On a quarterly basis, Phoenix VAHCS diverts a monthly average of 25 tons of waste from landfills through various recycling programs.