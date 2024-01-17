Infectious Disease Specialty
Information with regards to the Infectious Disease Specialty below.
Infectious Diseases (ID)
Infectious diseases are conditions brought about by different organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. These can be transmitted a variety of ways including person to person, from exposures to food, animals, surfaces, or other exposures in the environment.
Examples of infectious diseases include the flu, staph infections, strep throat, chicken pox, measles, HIV, COVID-19, as well as many others.
While many infectious diseases can be effectively managed by your primary care provider, there are instances where the help of an infectious disease specialists becomes crucial. These experts provide a deep understanding of the intricate interactions between these organisms and the human body’s immune responses.
When faced with complex cases, new or rare infections, the expertise of infectious disease specialists becomes invaluable. Infectious diseases specialists are known for their medical detective work in diagnosis and treatment planning, as well as collaboration with other physicians and health care providers to ensure a comprehensive and successful approach to these medical problems.
Clinic Services
The clinic physicians, physician assistants, and nursing team have years of experience treating a wide variety of infectious diseases. Using the latest medical information, testing procedures and treatments available, you can rest assured that you will receive state of the art treatment.
Infectious Disease (ID) provides the following:
• Antibiotic treatment for bacterial infections
• HIV and sexually transmitted infection treatment and preventative services
• Treatment of complicated lung infections such as tuberculosis and related infections
• Treatment of bone and joint infections and diabetic foot wounds
• Management of Valley Fever (Coccidiomycosis)
• Diagnosis of unexplained symptoms
• Consultation services to all providers within the VA
Infectious Disease Department
Our providers and nursing team work together to make sure every veteran gets the care that they need.
Our providers frequently answer consult requests from other providers and will make recommendations to prevent delays in treatment. If necessary, they will even expedite scheduling so the veteran can begin treatment directly with an ID specialist.
Our entire staff participate in ongoing training in the area of infectious diseases. They participate on national committees, monitor disease trends at both the local and national level and share journal articles to ensure that every member of the team is up to date with the latest findings in infectious disease.
People
Justin Seroy, DO
Chief of Infectious Disease at the Phoenix VA. He graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine/Midwestern University in 2010 and completed his Infectious Diseases Fellowship at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. He worked at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix prior to joining the VA in 2018.
Laura Fox, PA
HIV Clinic Coordinator at the Phoenix VA. She graduated from AT Still University in 2012. PA Fox worked in urology and substance abuse medicine prior to joining the infectious disease team in 2021.
Ron Galbraith, MD
Infectious diseases specialist at the Phoenix VA since 2021. He graduated from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2010 and completed his Internal Medicine Residency and ID fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City in 2016. He worked at NYU-Brooklyn hospital prior to moving to Phoenix, his hometown.
Hillary P. Hunsinger, DO
Infectious diseases specialist at the Phoenix VA. She graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine in 2016 and completed her ID fellowship in 2021 at UofA College of Medicine-Tucson. Clinical area of focus is HIV.
Yuan Zhou, MD
Infectious diseases specialist at the Phoenix VA. She graduated from University of Wisconsin in 2011 and completed her ID fellowship in 2017 at University of Washington. She spent several years in private practice in Seattle, WA before moving to Phoenix in 2022.
