Infectious Disease Specialty

Infectious Diseases (ID)



Infectious diseases are conditions brought about by different organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. These can be transmitted a variety of ways including person to person, from exposures to food, animals, surfaces, or other exposures in the environment.

Examples of infectious diseases include the flu, staph infections, strep throat, chicken pox, measles, HIV, COVID-19, as well as many others.

While many infectious diseases can be effectively managed by your primary care provider, there are instances where the help of an infectious disease specialists becomes crucial. These experts provide a deep understanding of the intricate interactions between these organisms and the human body’s immune responses.

When faced with complex cases, new or rare infections, the expertise of infectious disease specialists becomes invaluable. Infectious diseases specialists are known for their medical detective work in diagnosis and treatment planning, as well as collaboration with other physicians and health care providers to ensure a comprehensive and successful approach to these medical problems.

Clinic Services



The clinic physicians, physician assistants, and nursing team have years of experience treating a wide variety of infectious diseases. Using the latest medical information, testing procedures and treatments available, you can rest assured that you will receive state of the art treatment.



Infectious Disease (ID) provides the following:



• Antibiotic treatment for bacterial infections

• HIV and sexually transmitted infection treatment and preventative services

• Treatment of complicated lung infections such as tuberculosis and related infections

• Treatment of bone and joint infections and diabetic foot wounds

• Management of Valley Fever (Coccidiomycosis)

• Diagnosis of unexplained symptoms

• Consultation services to all providers within the VA

Infectious Disease Department

Our providers and nursing team work together to make sure every veteran gets the care that they need.

Our providers frequently answer consult requests from other providers and will make recommendations to prevent delays in treatment. If necessary, they will even expedite scheduling so the veteran can begin treatment directly with an ID specialist.

Our entire staff participate in ongoing training in the area of infectious diseases. They participate on national committees, monitor disease trends at both the local and national level and share journal articles to ensure that every member of the team is up to date with the latest findings in infectious disease.