What is PHASER?

PHASER is a one-time blood test available to all enrolled Veterans in the Phoenix VA Health Care System. Results are typically available in two weeks.

How does PHASER work?

Every person responds differently to medications based on their unique genetic make-up. The goal of PHASER is to prescribe medications based on your genetics. This can improve drug effectiveness and minimize adverse drug reactions.

What are the benefits of PHASER?

PHASER testing can reduce costs on ineffective medications, reduce medication trial and error, reduce hospitalizations caused by adverse reactions and reduce opioid exposure.

PHASER looks at these areas of care: Mental Health, Pain Management, Infectious Disease, Oncology, Cardiovascular, GI and transplant Immunosuppressants. PHASER is not ideal for someone with a liver or bone marrow transplant.

Next steps

Veterans interested in receiving the PHASER blood test should reach out to their primary care provider.

The test results will go back to your doctor with information on how your genetic profile may affect your body's response to several commonly prescribed medications. This information, along with other factors specific to you, can help your doctor when prescribing your medications.

For more information, visit the national VA National Oncology Program Office at: https://www.cancer.va.gov/phaser.asp