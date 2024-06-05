Whole Health
VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Whole Health Veteran Sessions
ALL Veterans are welcome!
- Classes are offered online;
- Veterans can connect easily through e-mail or web link;
- Movement classes can be modified for Veterans comfort and level of ability;
Call 602-277-551, ext. 1281 or via MyHealtheVet Secure Messaging address, PHX VA VETERAN WHOLE HEALTH _WH, or ask your provider for more information.
Introduction to Whole Health
A one-time group open to all Veterans, their support system (spouse, partner, child, caregiver, parent, etc.) and VA employees to learn about:
- The Whole Health System of Care approach
- Well-Being offerings, coaching, and skill building groups
- How to start your Whole Health Journey
During the Introduction to Whole Health Orientation session, Veterans learn more about the Whole Health approach to care, the concepts behind Whole Health living, and complete a Personal Health Inventory.
You can download and complete the Personal Health Inventory before you even step into the classroom.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health
A six week group led by Whole Health Partners to provide you tools and support to:
- Explore what matters most to you
- Complete a Personal Health Inventory
- Establish goals that focus on your values and needs
- Gain support and social engagement from like- minded Veterans in a group setting
Whole Health Coaching
Enhance your health, wellness, and mindset with your own Whole Health Coach, who will support you in setting goals and achieving actions steps you create based on what you feel is important to you.
Whole Health Coaches work with Veterans one-on-one and in group settings to empower the Veteran to develop and achieve self-determined goals related to health and wellness. Coaches support Veterans in mobilizing internal strengths and external resources, and in developing self-management strategies for making sustainable, healthy lifestyle, behavior changes. As partners and facilitators, coaches support Veterans in achieving health goals and behavioral goals, while collaborating with the Veteran’s healthcare team. Coaches assist Veterans to use their insight, personal strengths and resources, goal setting, action steps and accountability toward whole health changes.
Whole Health Clubhouse
Whole Health Clubhouse will enhance your social skills while helping to increase your self-awareness and self-esteem. We will explore skills for your Self-Care Toolbox and support you in setting goals to fulfill your Mission, Aspiration or Purpose (MAP).
2024: The Year of Self Care
This nine week group will guide you through exploring what matters most to you and building your self-care toolbox to support living your best life.
Whole Health Well-Being Offerings
Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being
The Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being picture will help you think about your whole health. All of the areas in the circle are important. They are all connected. Improving one area can benefit other areas in your life and influence your overall physical, emotional, and mental health and well-being. The human body and mind have tremendous healing abilities and we can strengthen these healing abilities.
The inner circle represents you, your values and what really matters to you. Being in a state of mindful awareness helps you see what matters to you. The next circle is your self-care. These are the circumstances and choices you make in your everyday life. The next ring represents professional care you receive. Professional care may include tests, medications, supplements, surgeries, examinations, treatments, and counseling. This also includes complementary approaches such as acupuncture and mind-body therapies. The outer ring represents the people and groups to whom you are connected.
Well-being groups are offered Monday through Friday. Some groups are designed to increase strength and balance while reducing stress and pain while other groups provide opportunities for positive socialization and creative expression. All are designed to support your health and well-being goals.
Chair Fitness
A variety of low impact and high energy fitness exercises from a seated or standing position.
Tai Chi
Graceful and slow Tai Chi and Qi Gong movements from a seated or standing position.
Gentle Movement
Seated gentle movement.
Creative Art Group
Explore outlets for creativity and social engagement.
Guided Meditation
Guided meditation seated or lying down.
Fundamentals of Drawing
All you need is paper, pencil, paper towel, Q-tips, and eraser. Learn the basics of drawing from the comfort of your own home.
Shadow Boxing
High energy, fun, fitness group for increased cardio, balance, coordination, and confidence from a seated or standing position.
Music Group
Sing or play music with fellow Veterans using your own instrument.
Advanced Fitness
High energy, fun, feel good standing fitness group to build strength and endurance.
Relaxation Group
Engage in a variety of relaxation techniques, to include: Tibetan Bowls, Guided Meditation, breathing, & Sound Bath.
Aqua Fitness
Low impact fitness in the pool located at Ability360: 5031 E. Washington St, Phoenix.
Beginner Yoga
Guided yoga from a standing position, with options to use a chair.
Gentle Chair Stretch
Restorative, Yoga-based movements and stretching done with the support of a chair as needed.
The Circle of Health
The Circle of Health illustrates the big picture connections between your health and other aspects of your life. Whole health opens the door to discuss not only your health conditions, but the things that impact your well-being.
Me
The innermost circle represents each of us as unique individuals. We start at the middle saying, “I am the expert on my life, values, goals, and priorities. Only I can know WHY I want my health. Only I can know what really matters to ME. And this knowledge needs to be what drives my health and my healthcare. I am the most important person when it comes to making choices that influence my health and well-being. I am the leader of my team, and my medical team professionals are some of the invited players.”
Examples of the types of services Veterans can access and use to support this area include (but are not limited to):
- What REALLY matters to you in your life?
- What do you want your health for?
- What is your vision of your best possible health?
Mindful Awareness
Mindfulness is being fully aware, or paying attention. Sometimes, we go through our daily lives on autopilot. We are not fully aware of the present. We often dwell on the past and plan events in the future. We do not spend much time really paying attention and noticing what is happening right now; without judging or trying to fix it. Your body and mind send you signals constantly. If your attention is elsewhere, you don’t notice. Then, the signals that began as whispers become loud warnings. For example, when you miss the whispers of an early discomfort or a sad feeling, you miss the opportunity to make a change before it grows into real pain or depression. Being mindful, or aware, allows you to make conscious proactive choices about every aspect of your health. Mindfulness connects you to each component of your well-being, and to your whole self.
The Eight Areas of Self-Care
Self-care is often the most important factor in living a healthy life, which in turn allows you to live your life fully, in the ways that matter to you. Self-care includes all the choices you make on a daily basis that affect your physical, mental, and spiritual health. In fact, how you take care of yourself will have a greater impact on your health and well-being than the medical care you receive. Evidence shows that each of these eight areas of self-care contributes a great deal to your overall health and well-being. They can also affect your chances for developing diseases as well as the seriousness of that disease. Consider your values, lifestyle, habits, and motivations in each area. Taking stock of where you are now and where you want to be in each of these areas is the first step in living a healthier life.
- Moving the Body “Energy & Flexibility” –> Exercise/movement gives you energy and strength. Movement can make you more flexible. Exercise/movement is also good for your mind. Regular exercise/movement can lower blood pressure and cholesterol and reduce the risk for heart disease. Examples of exercise and movement include walking, gardening, dancing, or lifting weights. It’s important to find what works for you. Moving the body can include: yoga or tai chi. It can also include increasing your activity by parking further away from the store or taking the stairs instead of the elevator.
- Surroundings “Physical & Emotional” –> Your environment can affect your health. This includes considering where you live and who you live with. Is your home peaceful or chaotic? Do you live in a safe or unsafe environment? What aspects of your environment can you influence and change and what aspects do you not have control of? So, safety may be a challenge for you, or it could be other things in your environment like clutter, noise, bad smells, poor lighting, or water quality. Again, you may be able to change some of these problems, and not able to change others. It starts with paying attention to the influences of your environment on your life and health. Improve what you can. It’s good to have a safe, comfortable, and healthy space.
- Personal Development “Personal Life & Work Life” –> No matter where you are in life, your personal and work life are very important. How do you spend your time and energy during the day? Do things give you energy or make your tired? Do you spend time doing what matters most to you? How do you feel about your finances and how they’re affecting your life? Maybe you’ve thought of how you might like to volunteer to support others during the pandemic? These factors affect not only your happiness, but also your health. Self-care might include taking a course that you’ve always wanted to take. Perhaps volunteering? Maybe you have an interest in learning a different language, taking a painting course, or learning to play an instrument?
- Food and Drink “Nourishing & Fueling” –> What you eat and drink can nourish your body and mind and have a tremendous effect on your health and well-being. Choose healthy eating habits that fit your lifestyle. Certain supplements can support your health goals. Limit alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine. Keep your body and mind properly fueled. What we take into our bodies… What our diet consists of or doesn’t include… How mindful are we of how foods impact our health, our mood, our energy?
- Recharge “Sleep & Refresh” –> Sleep is very important for your body and mind. Rest can give you peace. Relaxation can lower stress. Activities you enjoy can help you feel recharged. A good balance between activity and rest improves your health and wellbeing. How do we use our time to unwind? Do we engage in relaxing hobbies? Do we get sufficient sleep each night?
- Family, Friends, and Coworkers “Relationships” –> Feeling alone can sometimes make you get sick or keep you sick. Positive social relationships are healthy. A healthy intimate relationship with a life partner can be a source of strength. It’s good to talk to people who care about you and listen to you. Who is our support system? Is it our family? Do we have people in our lives who are supportive?
- Spirit and Soul “Growing & Connecting” –> A sense of meaning and purpose in life is important to many people. When things are hard, where do your turn for strength and comfort? Some people turn to spiritual or religious faith. Some people find comfort in nature. Some connect with art, music, or prefer quiet time alone. Some want to help others. You may express this as a guide to living fully. Connection to ourselves and the world around us. What feeds us spiritually? How are we connected to others? With nature? Music?
- Power of the Mind “Relaxing & Healing” –> Your mind can affect your body. Sometimes when you think about stressful things, your heart rate and blood pressure go up. You can use the power of your mind to lower blood pressure or control pain. Learn to use the connection between your body, brain, and mind. Warriors and athletes use the power of the mind to visualize a successful mission or event. Mind-body practices tap into the power of the mind to heal and cope, and can help us advance what we want most in life. How we think, and how we see the world.
Professional Care
Prevention and treatment of illness or disease and traditional and complementary medicine are part of professional care. Preventive care includes things like immunizations and cancer screening. Common treatments include checkups, medicines, supplements, physical therapy, surgery, and counseling. Complementary medicine includes approaches like acupuncture and mind-body therapies. It is important to stay current with your personal care plan for health and well-being.
Community
The outer ring represents your community. For some, their community is close by and for others it is far way. Your community is more than the places where you live, work, and worship. It includes all the people and groups you connect with; who rely on you and upon whom you rely.