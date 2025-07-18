Mr. Ditter has served as the Interim Medical Center Director since April 2025. In his permanent role, he is the Associate Director of Resources and provides executive leadership for the Facility Management Service, Fiscal Service, Healthcare Technology Management Service, Supply Chain Management Service, Occupational Safety, Emergency Management, and serves as the executive liaison for Human Resources, Information Security, the Office of Information & Technology, and Contracting.

Prior to this role, Mr. Ditter served PVAHCS in positions of increasing responsibility including as the Assistant Director, Executive Assistant to the Director, and various roles across Quality Management. Prior to joining the VA, he worked for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on national quality improvement programs and completed his Fellowship in hospital administration at a private sector health system.

Mr. Ditter is a graduate of the Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program (SESCDP) class of 2024. As a part of SESCDP, he completed a temporary assignment as Interim Senior Advisor to the VHA Office of the Chief of Staff in Washington, DC. Mr. Ditter holds a Master’s in Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota.